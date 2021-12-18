Families are being ejected from a Merseyside park as gangs ‘groom’ children.

Due to “threatening action” toward staff, youth workers targeting an anti-social behavior hotspot canceled a specialised support service.

Concerns about teenage gangs in the region prompted the deployment of a ‘youth bus’ loaded with gaming consoles and computers to engage children in a park in Seaforth.

But it was barely utilized, with one child who appeared to be enticed being summoned back to his pals.

After the latest tragedy, Liverpool is filled with fear, sadness, and hope as it fights knife crime.

Sefton Council’s youth service employs a variety of strategies to engage children who may be at danger of becoming involved in criminal activity.

Teams of youth workers try to connect groups of friends or gangs to community events and programs, frequently in the nights.

They are usually dispatched to locations where there have been reports of teenage gangs in the hopes of better understanding any underlying tensions and directing individuals involved to a safer location.

Staff were dispatched to Bowersdale Park in Seaforth in August after allegations of illicit activity in the area. According to a report presented to the Sefton Community Safety Partnership, the neighborhood is ” associated ” with gangs.

As a result, the youth bus was despatched to the neighborhood twice a week for two weeks, but workers reported “very little or no involvement.”

“Although there were young people and families enjoying the green space in the park area, when disruptive young people arrived, families would disperse,” the study stated.

“Our crew observed young people who appeared to be ‘groomed’ into a gang; one young person attempted to engage with staff and the youth bus, but was yanked back by the gang.”

“The goal of the youth bus deployment was to serve as a diversion/deterrent in order to evict the anti-social gang from the region.”

“Unfortunately, it was impossible to engage with the young people owing to the high level of tension and threatening conduct in the area toward personnel.”

Merseyside Police searched the park in October after receiving reports of drug trade and firearms being hidden there.