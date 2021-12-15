Families and survivors of the Parkland school shooting will get more than $26 million from the Florida school district.

The Broward County School District in Florida has agreed to two settlements totaling more than $26 million for families and survivors of the Parkland school shooting in February 2018.

Nikolas Cruz went on a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, killing 17 people and injuring several others.

Two litigation settlements were authorized by the board of directors on Tuesday. One payment will be split amongst the relatives of the 17 individuals slain, those who were injured, and those who are still traumatized. The other is a one-time payment to Andy Borges, who was seriously hurt.

Borges was awarded a $1.25 million lump-sum settlement for his injuries sustained in the shooting.

Because of the severity of Borges’ injuries, which were among the most serious among those who were injured, his lawyer chose to split away from the broader settlement. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, he will need expensive medical care for the rest of his life as a result of it.

In the second settlement, a total of $25 million was given to 51 people, including the relatives of the 17 people killed in the shooting, as well as staff members and students who were injured throughout the trauma. The money will be given to them in three installments.

Each of the deceased’s families will receive roughly $1 million. Depending on the degree of their injuries, the 16 injured people will earn anything between $345,000 to $777,000. The other 19 people who said they were traumatized will each receive $22,800.

“While we recognize that no amount of money can make these families whole,” Marylin Batista, the board’s interim general counsel, said, “it is the school board’s hope that this settlement will demonstrate our heartfelt commitment to the MSD families, students, staff, faculty, and the entire Broward County community.”

Attorneys representing 16 of the 17 individuals slain and some of the injured announced last month that they had reached a monetary settlement with the FBI over the bureau’s failure to investigate a tip received about a month before the massacre.

The attorneys stated the details of the federal settlement were classified at the time, but a source familiar with the transaction said the government would pay. This is a condensed version of the information.