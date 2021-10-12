Fake passports were supplied to Liverpool fugitives all over the world by the ‘criminal service.’

A gang accused of giving counterfeit passports to prominent fugitives and criminals from Liverpool has been targeted by police.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) launched a series of raids around the UK yesterday, arresting 23 people in a massive operation involving hundreds of officers.

During the raids, two warrants were executed in Merseyside.

After seven years on the run, one of Liverpool’s and the UK’s most wanted men has been apprehended.

The NCA believes the south east England-based crime organization specialized in illegally obtained genuine passports (FOGs) – documents that are issued legitimately but were applied for using false information.

Individuals prepared to sell their personal information for passport applications were offered hundreds of pounds by the gang.

The Liverpool brothers Daniel and Richard Burdett are suspected of obtaining bogus passports from the London-based group that conspired to smuggle weapons into the UK from Holland.

Daniel was a fugitive in the nation as Merseyside Police pursued him for drug offenses. Richard entered Holland with a forged passport, and Daniel was a fugitive in the country while Merseyside Police pursued him for drug offenses.

When Dutch police investigated Richard’s passport and discovered it was fake, he was arrested in Amsterdam.

On Christmas Day, Daniel was apprehended as he sat down for dinner in a posh restaurant in The Hague.

After being apprehended by the NCA, the Burdetts from north Liverpool were sentenced to 43 years in prison during a hearing at Manchester Crown Court.

Daniel, 30, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for possession with intent to supply cocaine and ketamine, as well as the importation of illegal commodities, for a scheme that began in 2014.

Richard, 35, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for importing illegal products and acquiring a passport unlawfully.

Michael Moogan, a Croxteth man who was arrested in Dubai earlier this year, is also suspected of obtaining a fake passport from the London-based ring.

Moogan was detained on accusations of narcotics conspiracy and now faces extradition to the United Kingdom. Moogan is suspected of conspiring to bring drugs from Latin America into Europe, according to the NCA.

Other accused clients of the group include Jamie Acourt, a well-known London criminal who was captured in Spain in 2018 and sentenced to nine years in prison for narcotics offenses.

The gang has also been named as a suspect. “The summary has come to an end.”