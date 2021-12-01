‘Fake News,’ Trump says of Mark Meadows’ claim that he had COVID during the Biden debate.

Former President Donald Trump is refuting assertions made by Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of last year’s presidential debate with then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“The claim that I had COVID before or during the first debate is false. In fact, prior to the debate, a test indicated that I did not have COVID “In a statement released on Wednesday, Trump stated.

Meadows said in his new biography, The Chief’s Chief, that Trump tested positive three days before the first presidential debate with Biden, despite the fact that both candidates had to give a negative test within 72 hours of the event.

The test was performed with the Binax test, which came back negative, according to the former Trump staffer, because it was completed using an old model kit.

Trump took the second test as “complete license to move on as if nothing had happened,” according to The Guardian, which obtained a copy of Meadows’ book ahead of its release next week.

Trump declared on Twitter three days after the September 29 debate with Biden that he and former First Lady Melania had tested positive for the virus.

After the debate, Fox presenter Chris Wallace reported that neither Trump nor Biden had been tested since both camps came too late to perform a test. According to Wallace, organizers used an honor system in which campaigns ensured that each of their candidates passed a negative test.

Trump’s recent remarks differed from his prior pronouncements about Meadows’ new book.

On October 13, Trump applauded Meadows and urged fans to pre-order a copy of his memoir, pushing them to do so “if you want to learn about politics, truth, our great administration, and wonderful things that occurred in government.”

In a statement, Trump said, “Mark Meadows, our terrific Chief of Staff during some very exciting White House years, has authored a new book entitled The Chief’s Chief.”

“It’s a magnificent book,” he continued, “and Mark Meadows and his gorgeous wife are amazing people.”

Meadows wrote in his memoir that following the initial positive test, he “didn’t want to take any further risks” and ordered everyone in. This is a condensed version of the information.