‘Fake news,’ says CAF in response to a report about the Africa Cup of Nations, as Liverpool waits for more information.

With rumours surfacing this morning that talks are underway to cancel the Africa Cup of Nations, only confusion has ensued, with clubs remaining in the dark.

According to reports, the Confederation of African Football [CAF] has begun discussions on canceling the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] tournament in Cameroon, which is set to take place next month, due to worries about player welfare.

Following the announcement of the talks beginning, Egyptian football journalist Ismael Mahmoud announced that the tournament would be canceled ‘indefinitely.’

The situation was further complicated when CAF Head of Media Relations and Operations, Lux September, referred to the claims as “false news.”

In other news, the CAF is reportedly in talks with Samuel Eto’o, the new president of the Cameroon Football Association, to see if the tournament can go ahead.

According to reports, the tournament will either be postponed or will take place as scheduled but without players who play club football in Europe.

As the Reds seek to bring the Premier League title back to Anfield, Jurgen Klopp would love the option to keep Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita.

With the competition starting on January 9, Liverpool hoped to keep the trio for the Premier League encounter against Chelsea on January 2 at Stamford Bridge, pending a decision from the Egyptian and Senegalese FAs.

Keep an eye on the AFCON for any new developments.