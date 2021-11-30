Fake Liverpool FC cocaine, train face masks, and a ‘fuming’ mother

A big amount of cocaine wrapped in bogus Liverpool FC branding was found by police in Paraguay.

Last Wednesday, special agents stormed a home in Pedro Juan Caballero and discovered the evidence (November 24.)

Police confiscated 500 packages of cocaine, with the total weight estimated to be around 215 kilograms.

The cocaine was wrapped in a false Liverpool FC logo, complete with the world-famous Liver Bird.

In the United Kingdom, face coverings are now required on public transportation.

As the UK prepares for a probable battle with the worrying Omicron form of Covid-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared this weekend that the additional safeguards would be reinstated as of today.

Locally, the Merseyrail network has previously stated that it has encouraged individuals to hide their faces while traveling but has been unable to police this.

Despite the fact that Covid is still a serious problem in our town, several people have expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of masks on board our local trains.

A mother was furious when her daughter came home from school complaining about being forced to eat outside in the cold and being denied access to the restroom.

Pupils at Woodchurch High School in Wirral were forced to dine outside, with only a ’10 to 15 minute window to grab their lunch and use the restroom’ before being told to remain outside the building.

According to Louise Easton of The Washington Newsday, the problem reached a head on Friday when her 11-year-old daughter was forced to walk outside despite the ‘cold and damp’ weather.

“I found out about this because my daughter, who is in year 7, told me this was going on,” Louise explained.