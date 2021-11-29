Fake cops told the woman to get in the van.

To entice a woman to get inside a van, two males pretended to be police officers.

At 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 28, a man and a woman, both 19, were walking down Sinclair Avenue in Widnes when two males emerged from a white van.

The males stopped the teenagers and pretended to be officers, according to Cheshire Police.

The men then conducted a search and attempted to “convince” the woman to get inside the van, but she refused, so they drove away.

The same fake officers punched a 61-year-old guy in the face on Milton Avenue a short time later, about 2.20 a.m.

The individuals introduced themselves as police officers and instructed the victim to enter the van. A victim’s friend came to his help and drove him home.

He had a huge wound on his head that necessitated hospitalization.

The males were accompanied by a dog described as a pit bull terrier.

Both occurrences were reported to the police, and investigations are still underway, including the evaluation of CCTV evidence.

“I want to reassure the public that occurrences like these are very unusual,” Widnes Local Policing Unit Chief Inspector Caroline Mullen-Hurst said.

“Since they were reported, we’ve pursued a number of leads and are appealing to anyone who may have been approached by these two males in a similar situation.”

“I’d also like to encourage anyone who may have observed the crimes, has CCTV or dash cam footage, or information that could help the inquiry to contact me.”

“We recommend that if you are approached by someone claiming to be a police officer, you ask for their warrant card.” If you have any doubts, call the police on 101 to check their identity, or dial 999 if you believe you are in danger.” On suspicion of impersonating a police officer and violence, a 20-year-old local guy was arrested.

He has been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101 or go to cheshire.police.uk and enter the reference number IML 1143304.

You can also give anonymous information by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.