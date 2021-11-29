Fake cop, newborn killer, and twisted care worker are among those imprisoned in Liverpool.

This list lists 18 people who were arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

A judge condemned a ‘devil’ father who murdered his child, as well as the mother who allowed it to happen by concealing her husband’s previous violence.

A caretaker stabbed another man 12 times in a homophobic attack, and a furious father stabbed his partner’s girlfriend, paralyzing her, were both heard in court.

Two heroin dealers arrested with a stash of firearms, as well as a computer hacker who stole the personal information of thousands of individuals, were jailed by judges.

A terrible example involves a man who stabbed his father after mental health services failed him.

Meanwhile, there was a troubling case involving a care worker who sexually attacked a vulnerable woman who was only 13 years old at the time.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

After they had sex, Stephen Taylor stabbed another man 12 times while saying “I’m not f***ing gay.”

Taylor and the victim, who was not identified by The Washington Newsday, had intercourse at the man’s apartment.

Taylor, 24, became enraged when the victim came to a halt and refused to perform a sex act on her.

Taylor, who claimed self-defense, was found guilty of wounding but not of wounding with intent.

He denied using homophobic slurs before his sentencing and argued that his victim had hit him with a bottle first.

But as a judge dismissed his claims, he sobbed and tore off his electronic tag, hurling it across the courtroom.

On June 4, 2020, Taylor, of Mallory Road, Tranmere, carried out the attack at the victim’s Wirral flat.

He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Charmley, John

A drug dealer harassed a former colleague by sending explicit images of her ex-girlfriend.

Less than a year after doing nearly the same thing to two previous lovers, John Charmley admitted to sharing private photographs of the woman.

It also came just months after the 29-year-old, of Almond Way, Greasby, Wirral, was saved from prison for cocaine and cannabis trafficking.

Charmley allegedly dated the woman for several months but was domineering and manipulative, according to prosecutors.

Charmley sent 63 photographs of her to when they broke up. “The summary has come to an end.”