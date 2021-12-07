Facts And Quotes To Honor The Martyrs On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2021

The United States commemorates National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7 each year to remember the army men and civilians who died in a Japanese airstrike on the US naval facility at Pearl Harbor in 1941.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack on Hawaii, which drew the United States into World War II. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt memorialized the Pearl Harbor catastrophe in his State of the Union address to Congress on Jan. 7, 1943, in a speech that still resonates in the hearts of Americans today.

“The inspiring proof of the tremendous characteristics of our fighting troops has been first in importance in the American scene,” he remarked. “They have shown these abilities in both adversity and victory.” Americans will celebrate the soldiers, sailors, and Marines who fought our first battles of the war against tremendous odds, the heroes – living and dead, of Wake and Bataan and Guadalcanal, the Java Sea and Midway, and the North Atlantic convoys, as long as our flag flies above this Capitol. Their invincible spirit will live on indefinitely.” “We still have a massive, costly, and long-term work ahead of us, both in peace and in war. But, while we face that ongoing work, we can take confidence in the fact that the nation’s state is good–its heart is sound, its spirit is powerful, and its faith is eternal,” he continued.

Every year since then, December 7 has been commemorated as Pearl Harbor Day. Here are some facts regarding that awful period in history.

1. A fleet of roughly 360 Japanese warplanes attacked the US troops in Hawaii on the day of the raid, damaging nearly 20 American naval vessels, eight battleships, and over 300 planes.

2. As they drew out their plan, the Japanese dubbed the operation “Operation Hawaii.” This was eventually renamed “Operation Z.” 3. The naval battleship USS Arizona, which was bombed four times by Japanese aircraft and subsequently destroyed, was responsible for about half of the casualties at Pearl Harbor.

4. The Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor after traveling 3,400 miles across the Pacific.

Vice Admiral Chuichi Nagumo was in charge of the Japanese forces.

6. Between December 22, 1941, and July 15, 1946, eight investigations of the Pearl Harbor incident were conducted.

Here are some quotes honoring the service soldiers and civilians, courtesy of Brainy Quotes: