Factory Fire and Explosion in Greece Leaves Four Dead, Two Missing

Tragedy struck the Violanta biscuit factory in Trikala, northwestern Thessaly, early this morning after a massive explosion triggered a deadly fire. The blast occurred around 4 a.m. local time, sending shockwaves across nearby villages and creating thick plumes of smoke visible against the night sky.

At least four women have been confirmed dead, with two others still missing in the wake of the disaster. Three of the victims were found in the wreckage just before 9 a.m. (7 a.m. GMT), while the fourth was discovered shortly thereafter. The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially released.

The explosion was followed by a large-scale firefighting effort. Approximately 40 firefighters, aided by 13 fire engines, rushed to the scene to tackle the flames that quickly engulfed the industrial building. Despite their efforts, access to the site remained difficult, with fire crews continuing to battle the remaining fires throughout the morning.

Reports from local media suggest that a loud bang was heard moments before the blaze broke out. Investigators from the Arson Crimes Prevention Directorate are on-site, working to determine the cause of the explosion and fire. It is currently unclear whether the blast was caused by a mechanical failure, an accident, or some other factor.

At the time of the explosion, there were 13 people inside the factory, including workers and a firefighter. Six of those individuals, along with the firefighter, were transported to a nearby hospital in Trikala, where they are said to be in stable condition. No further details have been provided on their identities or the extent of their injuries.

Ongoing Investigation and Efforts to Contain the Fire

The disaster has sparked a wave of concern in the region. Firefighting crews, bolstered by local water tankers, continue to work tirelessly to control the fire, which is still burning in some areas. Local officials have confirmed that strong firefighting forces are present, with additional assistance being provided as needed.

Authorities are in the process of informing the relevant prosecutor as part of the ongoing investigation. As of now, the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, and local officials have pledged full cooperation in order to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.