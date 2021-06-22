Factories report record output but warn about price spikes, according to a CBI poll.

According to a survey, UK companies have experienced a record jump in activity as the country’s economic recovery accelerates, but they are expected to raise prices at the highest rate in over 40 years.

According to the CBI’s latest survey of 304 manufacturers, output increased at the quickest rate since survey records began in 1975 in the three months to June, and this trend is projected to continue in the coming quarter.

This month, the balance of companies reporting greater output volumes increased to +37, with about 52 percent reporting an increase and only 16 percent reporting a fall.

The sector’s order books were likewise the healthiest in decades, with total orders hitting their highest level since 1988 and exports at their highest level in over two years.

However, as inflationary pressures build, factories have warned that they anticipate to raise their own prices at the quickest rate since 1982 in the coming months.

According to the data, 48 percent of enterprises surveyed intend to raise production prices in the next three months, while only 2% expect to cut prices, resulting in a balance of +46.

Supplier shortages were also noted, with stock adequacy at its lowest level since records began in 1977.

Tom Crotty, group director at Ineos and head of the CBI manufacturing council, said the sector’s recovery to record levels was “hugely comforting.”

However, he stated that businesses were having “difficulties,” citing employee shortages as well as supply and pricing issues.

“If the sector’s strong performance is to remain over the long term, the government must continue to work with manufacturers to address these issues,” he said.