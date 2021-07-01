Factories are experiencing supply chain issues as activity levels drop from record highs.

According to a survey, Britain’s manufacturing sector has seen activity fall from record highs as manufacturers remain “beset” by supply-chain issues and growing cost pressures.

In June, the widely monitored IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) had a value of 63.9, down from a peak of 65.6 in May. A reading of more than 50 indicates progress.

The figure was lowered down from a previous “flash estimate” of 64.2.

However, rising cost inflationary pressures continue to plague the industry, as Brexit-related trade concerns have compounded global supply chain bottlenecks.

After facing rising raw material costs and increased strain on global supply networks, companies increased their selling prices at the fastest rate since survey records began in November 1999, according to the research.

Cost pressures were exacerbated by growing demand, transportation delays, and raw material shortages, according to the poll.

“UK manufacturing maintained a near survey-record pace of expansion at the end of the second quarter, as the reopening of economies at home and abroad supported increasing production, new orders, and employment,” said Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit.

“Strong company optimism and growing work backlogs also indicate that the present upturn has room to run.

“However, rising cost inflationary pressures continue to plague the sector, as Brexit-related trade concerns have compounded global supply chain delays.”

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPSDuncan )’s Brock claimed “snarled” supply chains were “in danger of seizing up.”

“Supply chain managers labored around the clock to source ever-dwindling resources of raw materials and construction stock, causing supplier delivery times to worsen again,” he continued.

As economies around the world recover from the pandemic, many suppliers are finding it difficult to keep up with growing demand, which is affecting delivery schedules.

Electronics, polymers, and metals, among other raw resources, have recently been cited as being in short supply by businesses.

Manufacturers have been hiring to cope with the increased demand, with employment rising at a rate close to May’s record high during June, the survey showed.

But a shortage of workers has seen businesses resort to less skilled staff. (This is a short article)