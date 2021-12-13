Fact Check: Were Portland Kindergarteners Forced to Eat Outside Due to COVID Regulations?

A short video that appeared to show a group of youngsters having lunch on “buckets” outside of a school was extensively circulated online, eliciting outrage and criticism from parents. Katie Daviscourt, a “journalist/videographer” for The Post Millennial, originally uploaded the video on Friday, captioning it “CHILD ABUSE.” The Complaint Katie Daviscourt’s unverified Twitter account tweeted a seven-second video purported to depict children and adults at a schoolyard on the grounds of Capitol Hill Elementary School in Portland, Oregon, on December 8, 2021.

“CHILD ABUSE: Kindergarten students at Capitol Hill Elementary School in Portland, Oregon, are forced to eat lunch outside in 40-degree weather. They sit atop buckets to keep a social gap between themselves and their peers “The tweet, which has nearly 18,000 retweets, stated it all.

Social media users pounced on remarks made by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in response to a query on social distancing in schools and kindergartens over the weekend.

Jenn Psaki’s defense of children being forced to dine outside in the freezing weather while being socially isolated is insane. There isn’t a shred of evidence to back this up. It’s complete nonsense. pic.twitter.com/7vK0wSSwOD December 11, 2021 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) The Details Katie Daviscourt, a Seattle-based reporter for The Post Millennial, a right-leaning Canadian online magazine with “mixed” factual reporting and “medium” credibility ratings from MediaBias/Fact Check, was the first to release the short film. According to her LinkedIn page, she is also a “field representative” for Talking Point USA.

While the creator of the post does not give any information regarding the video’s provenance, her piece on The Post Millennial about the purported incident does. This is a condensed version of the information.