Fact Check: Each dose of Regeneron monoclonal antibody costs the government $2,100.

As individuals continue to explore treatments and vaccinations in the midst of the current pandemic, the pricing of monoclonal antibody dosages for COVID-19 has come into issue.

The ClaimAccording to a tweet with over 11,000 likes at the time of writing, Regeneron’s REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 costs the US government $2,100 per dose.

When responding to tweets from former congressman Allen West, who is running for governor of Texas, trial lawyer Max Kennerly brought up the cost of REGEN-COV dosages.

“I can attest that, following this experience, I am even more motivated to fighting against vaccine mandates,” West tweeted after undergoing the procedure. We should be advocating monoclonal antibody infusion therapy instead of feeding the pockets of Big Pharma, crooked regulators, and politicians.” “Monoclonal antibodies aren’t grown on trees,” Kennerly responded. “They’re created by Big Pharma, notably Regeneron, a $57 billion firm.” Each dose of it costs the government $2,100, including yours.” Monoclonal antibodies are manufactured by Big Pharma, notably Regeneron, a $57 billion corporation. The government is charged $2,100 for each dose, including yours.

Each dosage of the mRNA vaccination costs $20.

The Details

REGEN-COV is a medication that combines casirivimab and imdevimab, two monoclonal antibodies.

It works by directly giving lab-made antibodies that target viruses, which are normally produced by the body’s immune system.

It is not intended to be used as a substitute for immunization. The therapy “is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19,” Regeneron has stated expressly. It has been approved for use in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 and up who weigh at least 88 pounds to treat mild-to-moderate COVID infections under an emergency use authorization.

“Prophylaxis with REGEN-COV is not a substitute for immunization against COVID-19,” according to a statement issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August. The FDA has approved three vaccinations to prevent COVID-19 and its catastrophic clinical consequences, including as hospitalization and death.” The US Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Defense (DOD) purchased 1.4 million more doses of REGEN-COV in September, according to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

