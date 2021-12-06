Fact Check: Did the Media’s Approval Rating Drop After Trump’s Presidency?

During a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida on Saturday night, Donald Trump renewed his attacks on the mainstream media. Former President Barack Obama launched shots at General Mark Milley, his former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and repeated unsubstantiated “stolen election” accusations.

Trump also appeared to blame his media foes for the decline in public faith in the media, calling them “crooked b*****ds.”

The Complaint

Trump expressed his frustrations against the US press in a speech to the conservative group Turning Point USA, which was streamed live by Jack Posobiec, calling them “the most dishonest collection of people.”

“I’m delighted to add that they gave me a 94-95 percent approval rating when I originally declared my candidacy in 2015. They now have a lower approval rating than Congress, according to Gallup “According to the former president,

“So I am really glad, I consider it to be a big honor,” he said, without going into detail about the source of the statistics or the measures he was employing.

The Details

While there is no doubt that Trump has been vocal about his hate for the press, and while faith in the news media has dwindled in America over time, it appears that he is exaggerating his involvement in the process.

According to Gallup, Americans’ approval of the press has been declining since at least 2003, when trust in the media peaked at 54 percent. It stayed around 40% through 2014, then dropped to 32% in 2015—roughly three times lower than Trump said in his address.

While public trust in the media plummeted in 2015 as Trump began his presidential campaign, reaching a low of 32%, the public’s opinion of the press was never worse than its opinion of Congress during Trump’s presidency.

Through 2015, Congress received a 15 to 20% approval rating, and between 13 and 20% in 2016. Indeed, following the 2016 election, public trust in the press began to climb, peaking at 45 percent in 2018, before declining to 36 percent in 2021.

