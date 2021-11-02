Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Attend Glenn Youngkin’s Virginia Closing Campaign Event?

In Virginia’s acrimonious governor’s race, the Democratic contender has played up his opponent’s alleged ties to the former president.

The Complaint

Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate in Virginia’s governor election, stated in his closing campaign speech on Monday that former President Donald Trump would be joining his opponent, Republican Glenn Youngkin, for a campaign event.

“Can you guess how Glenn Youngkin is going to wrap up his campaign?” At his farewell event in Fairfax, Virginia, McAuliffe informed a gathering of fans. “He’s in Virginia for an event with Donald Trump.” He said, “I’m here with you, and they got Trump over there.”

The FactsDrawing similarities between Trump and Youngkin appears to have become a crucial part of McAuliffe’s campaign strategy. Even after being endorsed by Trump on many occasions, the Republican contender has refused efforts to connect himself closer to the ex-president.

Rumors that Trump might go to the state to express his support for the Republican candidate never materialized, and even when Trump said he would call in to a campaign event on Monday, Youngkin quickly dismissed the idea.

According to The Guardian, he told reporters on Saturday, “I’m not going to be participating in the tele-town hall,” adding, “I’m sure the teams are talking.”

On Monday, Trump participated in the tele-rally, complimenting Youngkin and denying media reports that their relationship had deteriorated. During a six-minute speech, he eventually persuaded his fans to vote for the Republican candidate.

Youngkin, on the other hand, did not attend the ceremony, as one of his aides confirmed to CNN. According to the Associated Press, the Republican candidate instead appeared at a different event on Monday afternoon in an aviation hangar outside of Richmond. He then went to Virginia Beach before wrapping up his campaign in Loudoun County, which is a crucial election battleground.

The office of Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe was contacted for comment on the claim, but no answer was received in time for publication.

False is the ruling.

Youngkin’s election campaign did not end with a rally including his supporters. This is a condensed version of the information.