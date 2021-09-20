Facial recognition is used by Chinese companies to remove children who have reached their gaming limit.

According to the Associated Press, the Chinese government has set new regulations limiting children’s online gaming time to one hour between 8 and 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday most weeks.

Prior to 2019, restrictions prohibited youngsters from gaming overnight and limited their gaming time to 90 minutes on most weekdays. The new laws, which went into effect in early September, reinforce the earlier gaming restrictions.

The government wants to prevent its kids from wasting too much time on unhealthy entertainment, which the communist leadership considers unhealthy. Part of the effort is to combat “irrational fan culture” of celebrity adoration.

“Adolescents are the motherland’s future, and safeguarding minors’ physical and mental health is linked to the vital interests of the masses, as well as in cultivating newcomers in the era of national rejuvenation,” the Press and Publications Administration said in a statement, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s campaign to cultivate a healthier society for a more powerful China.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Li Zhanguo’s two children, aged 4 and 8, do not own cellphones, but they are familiar with internet gaming, as do millions of other Chinese children.

“If my kids get their hands on our phones or iPads, and we don’t keep a tight eye on their screen time, they can play online games for three to four hours at a time,” he said.

Not any longer.

The technological limits reflect a rising concern about children’s gaming addiction. Online games have been dubbed “spiritual opium” by one state media site, a reference to a time when the narcotic was widely used in China.

Experts say it’s uncertain whether such policies can assist children from being addicted to internet games because they might instead become involved in social media. They argue that it is ultimately up to parents to instill good behaviors and set screen usage limitations.

According to government estimates from 2018, one out of every ten Chinese minors was addicted to the internet. To detect and treat such issues, centers have sprung up.

Under the new rules, Chinese gaming giants like NetEase and Tencent, whose immensely popular Honor of Kings mobile game is played by tens of millions around the world, are mostly responsible for ensuring that youngsters play only three hours per day.