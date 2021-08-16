Faces seen on CCTV that could aid in the capture of on-the-run assassins.

CCTV photos have been published in order to aid investigations into Merseyside’s horrific attacks.

These include a thug who stabbed an innocent man to death in a street attack and a gunman who shot and killed a man while riding a motorcycle.

Detectives investigating on these unsolved killings around the region are hoping that the newly released photographs may aid them in their search for the perpetrators.

It’s also anticipated that the persons in the photos have information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Merseyside Police are requesting members of the public to come forward if they have any information that could help with the current investigation.

More information about the CCTV appeals can be found here.

The homicidal knifeman who stabbed Adam Ellison to death is being sought.

Detectives are still looking for a scrambler thug who stabbed an innocent guy to death in a street attack.

Adam Ellison was slashed by a passenger on a scrambler motorcycle.

Anyone who can help catch and prosecute the 29-year-killer old’s will receive a £24,000 reward.

On November 4, 2017, shortly before 1 a.m., Adam was returning home following a night out with friends when his group was nearly hit by a scrambler bike on Prescot’s pedestrianized Market Place.

Adam was subsequently attacked on the street by the bike’s passenger, who slashed him with an unidentified blade.

Adam, a well-known Prescot resident, died about 80 minutes after the attack.

Last year, police revealed new CCTV evidence in the hopes of breaking the case, which has previously been reported on Crimewatch.

Around 10.30 p.m. on November 3, CCTV captured a convoy of five motorcycles and scrambler bikes on Leyland Street in Prescot, turning right onto High Street.

Two of those bikers are seen entering King George V playing fields in Huyton in a second clip taken at midnight.

Only one bike leaves, carrying a passenger this time.

This bike, according to detectives, then traveled to Prescot, where Adam was slain.

Adam’s assailant is reported to have come from the Huyton neighborhood of the city.

Following the incident, the green and white Kawasaki KX85 Big Wheel bike used in the attack is suspected to have been sold.