Faces of the sadistic juvenile killers who killed their father 35 times before throwing him in a canal.

The faces of three cruel youths who repeatedly attacked a vulnerable father along the side of a canal, slashing him to the bone, can now be seen.

On the morning of March 25, the body of 33-year-old father Scott Anderton was found from the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near King Street in Leigh.

He was stabbed 35 times, tossed into the river, and left to die at the hands of his juvenile attackers, according to MEN.

They continued their cruel onslaught as he frantically clung to life on the banks of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

Judge Alan Conrad, who sentenced the criminal adolescents, said the’scale and brutality’ of their attack ‘nearly beggars comprehension.’

Before the trial at Manchester Crown Court, Liam Bailey, 19, admitted to murdering Mr Anderton.

Before one was convicted guilty of murder and the other of manslaughter, two under-18s denied any involvement in Mr Anderton’s death.

Due to legal constraints, their identities were to be kept hidden, however these were freed by Judge Alan Conrad QC after the Manchester Evening News filed an application.

After a trial at Manchester Crown Court, Harry Maher, 16, was convicted guilty of Mr Anderton’s murder as ‘Boy B.’

Liam O’Brien, sometimes known as Liam Rabbit, was ‘Boy A,’ a 17-year-old who was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

The killers, who appeared via video link from separate rooms, appeared agitated on TV as they awaited their sentence, with Bailey and O’Brien wearing black sweatshirts and Maher sporting a bright green coat.

Judge Alan Conrad QC informed them at their sentencing: “This is a genuinely heinous crime. The quantity and ferocity with which the violence was deployed nearly beyond belief.

“It’s all the more startling when you consider the age of the people involved.

“Scott Anderton received 35 sharp force wounds, some of which went deep and cut bone, as well as a number of blunt force injuries.

"He was tossed into the canal while still alive, having been severely injured. You watched him fight for his life while he was in there, taunted."