Faces of the armed gang that broke into a farmer’s house and shot him twice.

These are the four men that broke into an elderly farmer’s house and shot him twice before stealing his money and jewelry.

Alan Daniels, a hired hitman, was the ringleader and a member of the group that committed the horrific heist in Aughton, West Lancashire.

The yobs, who were from Kirkby, were armed and fired rounds at the summer house where Charles Baldwin, 65, was sleeping after a long day at work, “blowing the patio doors off.”

After a gunman opened fire on a home, the street was closed off.

The pig farmer was then “frogmarched” inside the bungalow, in front of his scared girlfriend Patricia, and set at his desk in a bedroom, demanding money and belongings.

At the rural residence in Home Farm, Back Lane, Daniels, who has a history of significant violence and was called “Docker,” left his DNA on a paper knife used to cut a gold bracelet from Mr Baldwin’s wrist.

Anthony Hill, Craig Reynolds, and Dean Sanders denied involvement but were found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to rob and possessing a handgun with intent.

The four individuals were today imprisoned and given lengthy terms.

On the evening of July 28, 2019, Daniels, who acknowledged to the same two offenses but also injuring with purpose after shooting Mr Baldwin twice in the knee and ankle, directed the violence. He was jailed for the rest of his life.

Before the Parole Board can consider his release, the 38-year-old must serve a minimum of 14 years and 319 days in prison.

Reynolds was sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison, which included time served in a previous case in which firearms were discovered at his Kirkby house.

Hill was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Sanders was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

“This was a perfectly organized and meticulously planned robbery,” Judge Graham Knowles, QC, told the men.

“There was a plan to terrorize people.

“There was no need to shoot Mr Baldwin; the violence was excessive and unnecessary.”

“To continue to abuse an injured person was nothing short of wicked,” he added to Daniels.

“These folks have shown no remorse of any significance.

“You pose a serious threat to the public.”

