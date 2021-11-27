Facemasks will be required in stores and public transportation once more due to fresh concerns.

Facemasks will once again be required in stores and on public transportation, according to Boris Johnson.

They will not, however, be required in taverns and restaurants.

After the first two cases of the Omicron form were detected in the UK, the guidelines are being “tightened up” as the country faces the “worst ever” variation of Covid-19.

The new strain of the virus was originally detected in southern Africa on Tuesday, and cases have already been reported in Botswana and Hong Kong.

It spreads more quickly and may be immune to immunizations.

It has already been discovered to have 30 distinct mutations. By comparison, the Delta model, which has been the most popular in the UK over the past few months, has twice as many.

Face-covering laws in stores and on public transportation would be “tightened up,” the Prime Minister announced in a press conference from No 10 Downing Street this evening.

He then clarified what he meant by saying that “you have to wear them” in retail environments or on public transportation.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, is expected to provide more details “in the next day or two.”

Johnson stated in his statement: “The steps we’re taking right now, such as border controls and face masks, are only temporary and precautionary, and we’ll revisit them in three weeks.

“At that point, we should have a lot more evidence regarding how well our vaccines are still working.

“I sincerely hope that we will discover that we remain in a good position and that we will be able to lift these restrictions once more.”

Regardless of immunization status, those who have had in contact with anyone suspected of having the Omicron variety must self-isolate for 10 days.