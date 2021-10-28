Facebook’s automation has a 90% chance of succeeding. Trump’s tweet on Floyd protesters was in violation of the law.

Examples of former President Donald Trump’s usage of the social media platform to incite hate and division can be found among the hundreds of leaked papers in the so-called “Facebook Papers.”

Facebook’s own automated, which was created to look for posts that violated the company’s hate speech and violence standards, found that one particular post from Trump violated the company’s guidelines with around 90% certainty.

That post was made mere days after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes on May 25, 2020. Protests erupted around the country after a bystander’s video of the incident went viral.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd and I won’t allow that happen,” the then-president tweeted at 9:53 a.m. on May 28 that year in a message shared on both his Twitter and Facebook accounts. We’ll take charge if there’s a problem, but when the looting begins, the shooting begins!” Facebook did not take down Trump’s tweet, prompting widespread condemnation of the corporation.

On the night of May 28, reports of angry and violent Facebook messages began to stream in, just after Trump issued a social media warning that looters in Minneapolis would be shot.

Protests were already beginning in Minnesota’s largest city, but complaints of violence and hate speech on Facebook around the country spiked “rapidly” after Trump wrote about Floyd’s killing, according to an internal company study of the ex-social president’s media post.

Both Twitter and Facebook have suspended the former president since then.

Leaked Facebook records show how Trump’s social media rants stoked even more rage in a society already deeply divided, finally setting the platform “on fire” with reports of hate speech and violence.

Despite this, the internet giant did nothing in response to Trump’s statement.

Offline, the next day, protests erupted in practically every U.S. city, big and small, with some turning violent.

"When people look back on Facebook's participation, they won't say it caused everything, but it was absolutely the megaphone," said Lainer Holt, an Ohio State University communications professor.