Facebook hasn’t fully disclosed how it treats high-profile users, according to the Oversight Board.

The firm has “not been fully transparent” with how it manages high-profile users and what content restrictions it holds them to, according to Facebook’s semi-independent monitoring board.

In a report released Thursday, the oversight board stated that Facebook has not fully disclosed its “XCheck” or cross-check mechanism and that it will be reviewed further, despite the fact that Facebook is not compelled to follow the oversight board’s regulations or recommendations.

According to the board’s report, when Facebook asked the board to rule on its ban on former President Donald Trump, it forgot to mention the XCheck mechanism.

“When we questioned whether Mr. Trump’s page or account had been subject to conventional content-moderation processes,” the report noted, “Facebook only referenced cross-check to the board.”

The Wall Street Journal has accused the XCheck system of allowing VIP members to publish stuff that ordinary users would be prohibited from doing for a variety of reasons, including harassment and encouragement to violence. According to the outlet, at least 5.8 million subscribers were excused.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“We believe the board’s work has had an impact,” Facebook said in a statement Thursday. “That is why we requested the board for input into our cross-check mechanism, and we will endeavor to be clearer in our explanations to them moving forward.”

The board affirmed Facebook’s suspension of Trump’s accounts in May, citing concerns that he incited violence, which led to the incident on Jan. 6. However, the regulators instructed Facebook to state how long the suspension would be in effect. Later, Facebook said that Trump’s accounts will be suspended for two years, effectively freezing his presence on the platform until early 2023, after which a reassessment would be conducted.

Trump announced the establishment of a new media firm on Wednesday, complete with its own social media platform. He stated that his goal is to build a competitor to the Big Tech corporations who have blocked him out and denied him the national platform that he sorely needed.

After the assault on Jan. 6, Trump’s favorite social media outlet, Twitter, permanently banned him.

According to the oversight board, Facebook agreed to submit the internal corporate documentation on the XCheck system that were highlighted in the Journal article for its examination. Documents from Facebook were leaked. This is a condensed version of the information.