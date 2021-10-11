Facebook has announced new child safety safeguards for Instagram.

Following allegations that its platforms damage children, Facebook has unveiled numerous new measures to assist safeguard young people.

New features include pushing teenagers to take a break from using Instagram, the company’s photo-sharing app, and “nudging” youngsters who are continually viewing the same content, which may be harmful to their health.

Facebook also plans to add new optional controls that will allow parents and guardians to monitor their children’s online activities.

The initiatives were launched on Sunday by Sir Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president for global affairs, following the internet giant’s announcement late last month that it would be stopping development on its Instagram for Kids project.

However, detractors claim that the company merely acted as a result of external pressure.

Others have complained that the plan is lacking in detail, and they are skeptical of the additional features’ usefulness.

“We are always iterating in order to better our products,” Sir Nick told CNN’s State Of The Union show.

“We can’t make everyone’s life perfect with a wave of the wand.” What we can do is improve our goods to make them as safe and fun to use as possible.” Sir Nick claimed that Facebook has spent 13 billion dollars (£9.5 billion) in recent years to assist keep the site safe, and that the business employs 40,000 employees to address these concerns.

Whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, testified before Congress last week, accusing the social media platform of failing to make changes to Instagram after internal research revealed apparent harm to some teenagers, as well as being dishonest in its public fight against hate and misinformation.

Ms. Haugen’s allegations were accompanied by tens of thousands of pages of internal research materials that she secretly downloaded before leaving her work as a member of the company’s civic integrity section.

Ian Russell, who founded the Molly Rose Foundation to prevent suicide after his 14-year-old daughter Molly committed suicide in 2017 after watching troubling images on Instagram, called the statement a “crisis communications endeavor.”

“Since Molly’s death over four years ago, I’ve become accustomed to hearing the social networks’ responses when they tragically fail,” he remarked.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”