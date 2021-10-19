Facebook has agreed to pay millions of dollars for ‘routinely’ refusing to hire Americans.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) stated Tuesday that Facebook has agreed to pay millions of dollars to settle claims that it “routinely refused” to hire U.S. workers while using the permanent labor certification procedure.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Labor (DOL) were both investigating the social media company’s usage of the “PERM” program. The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Facebook late last year for alleged abuse of the program, and the Department of Labor began scrutinizing the company’s PERM applications earlier this year.

Instead of hiring U.S. workers, Facebook allegedly kept positions open for temporary visa holders, a category the DOJ defined as “U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, asylees, refugees, and lawful permanent residents.” The charges made by the DOJ lasted from early 2018 until at least mid-September of this year.

In a statement, the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said that Facebook “is not above the law” and that it and other businesses “cannot set aside particular positions for temporary visa holders due to their citizenship or immigration status.”

“The Civil Rights Division’s dedication to holding businesses accountable and removing unfair employment practices is reflected in this settlement,” Clarke stated.

According to the DOJ, Facebook would pay a $4.75 million civil penalty and up to $9.5 million to “qualified victims of Facebook’s claimed discrimination” as part of the settlements. Individuals who believe they have been discriminated against should file a claim with the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

The amounts are the “highest penalties and monetary award” obtained on claims of violations of the Immigration and Nationality Act, according to the Department of Justice (INA).

The Department of Justice said that Facebook’s alleged discrimination against American workers was “intentional, widespread, and in violation of provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act” in a lawsuit filed last December. Separately, as a consequence of its investigation of Facebook’s pending PERM applications, the DOL “discovered potential regulatory recruitment breaches.”

In addition to the monetary aspects of its settlement with the DOJ, Facebook is required to train its employees so that they are aware of the INA’s anti-discrimination provisions. The corporation is also expected to increase its efforts to consider candidates for PERM-recruited roles. This is a condensed version of the information.