Facebook explains why millions of people were affected by a seven-hour outage of Whatsapp, Instagram, and Messenger.

According to the Mirror, people all across the world were left without access to their social media accounts on Monday shortly before 5 p.m.

Thousands of people throughout the world reported problems with the platforms to web service monitor DownDetector, claiming they couldn’t get on the websites.

Users who attempted to access Facebook were greeted with the message “Sorry, something went wrong.”

“We’re working on it and will repair it as soon as possible.”

The complete explanation for the social media blackout has now been revealed by the management.

“Our engineering teams have determined that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that disrupted this communication,” the tech giant noted on its blog.

“This network traffic disturbance had a cascade effect on how our data centers communicated, halting our services.”

Despite rumors that the outage was caused by a cyberattack by hackers, Facebook stated: “At this point, we think the root cause of this outage was an erroneous configuration change.”

“We also have no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of the outage,” says the company.

The company apologized for the disruption and stated that the platforms would be restored soon.

“To the vast community of people and businesses who rely on us around the world: we apologize,” the statement continues.

“We’ve been working hard to get our apps and services back online, and we’re delighted to announce that they’re doing so now. Thank you for your patience.”

After thousands of customers reported disruptions shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, the platforms stated on Twitter that they were aware of the difficulties and were working to repair them.

By just after 5 p.m., approximately 50,000 individuals had reported the outages on Facebook, according to data from the web service monitoring platform DownDetector.

More than 75,000 complaints were received regarding WhatsApp, while more than 30,000 people complained about Instagram.

During the interruption, Facebook’s stock dropped 4.9 percent.

