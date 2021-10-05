Facebook apologizes for the widespread outage on its social media platform.

Facebook has apologized for the outage that lasted several hours late Monday and affected the social media giant, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook Engineering verified the platforms were coming back online in a message issued to Twitter at 11:31 p.m., thanking its millions of users across the world “for bearing with us.”

“We apologize to the vast community of people and businesses who rely on us around the world,” the statement read.

“We’ve been working hard to get our apps and services back online, and we’re delighted to announce that they’re doing so now. Thank you for your patience.”

After thousands of customers reported disruptions shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, the platforms stated on Twitter that they were aware of the difficulties and were working to repair them.

Users have been able to access Facebook and Instagram since late Monday evening, but many people are still having issues with WhatsApp.

Security experts speculated that the issue arose as a result of network changes, but the cause has yet to be validated.

“The downtime is caused by changes made to the Facebook network infrastructure,” said Adam Leon Smith of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and a software testing expert.

“Similar network-level incidents have caused several of the recent high-profile outages.

“Unnamed Facebook sources on Reddit claim that the network upgrades have also stopped engineers from remotely connecting to tackle the issues, causing solutions to be delayed.

“Notably, many organizations now characterize their physical infrastructure as code, but few apply the same level of testing rigour to that code as they do to their fundamental business logic.”

However, cyber security expert Jake Moore believes there’s a “possibility” the problem is linked to a cyber attack.

“There have been numerous reports, and I’m struggling to find out exactly what happened- I’m reading it could be DNS related, which implies the connection doesn’t know where to go to your device,” he told the PA news agency.

“It might be a human error or a software issue hiding in the shadows, but whatever the case, Facebook needs to do everything it can to avoid further panic.

“The major issue is apprehensions about.”

