Facebook Announces Plan To Be ‘Water Positive’ By 2030, according to climate change news.

Facebook unveiled intentions this week to become “water positive” by 2030 in an effort to combat the consequences of climate change. Globally, the corporation aims to replenish more water than it consumes.

“The climate catastrophe necessitates immediate action on our part. Facebook has invested in renewable energy and committed to achieving net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2030, according to a statement released Tuesday.

In 2020, Facebook utilized 3.8 million cubic meters of water, according to the company. The water used by Facebook is used to cool the massive computer clusters that power its data centers.

According to Facebook, the water restoration project will recover more than 850 million gallons of water every year.

During the dry season, the business stated it has water restoration mechanisms in place that have restored water to rivers. Facebook also announced that it had delivered drinking water to Navajo Nation families and made a donation to the Rio Grande Water Fund.

“We have a water stewardship policy in place that focuses on sustainably obtaining water, increasing water efficiency throughout our facilities and operations, and investing in vital water restoration projects in the same watersheds as our facilities. Now, we’re taking it a step further by vowing to be water positive by 2030, which means we’ll restore more water than we use,” said Sylvia Lee, Facebook’s sustainability water lead.

Facebook’s new initiatives would concentrate on areas where local water is most commonly used, as well as high-risk areas with water supply constraints.

Several major corporations are supporting initiatives to combat climate change. Apple expressed its support for the current renewable energy plan on Wednesday. Amazon, Pepsi, and Snapchat have all announced climate-related initiatives.

In addition, Facebook plans to increase water restoration in the United Kingdom, India, Mexico, Singapore, and Ireland.

“If you look at the largest impacts of climate change — some of the really big ones like wildfires, droughts, and floods — it’s all related to water at the end of the day,” Lee said.

