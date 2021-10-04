Facebook and Whatsapp are among the sites that have gone down due to the internet outage.

According to user complaints and declarations from the three Facebook-owned sites, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all began experiencing widespread disruptions on Monday.

Facebook commented on Twitter, “We’re aware that some individuals are having problems accessing our applications and products.” “We are attempting to restore normalcy as soon as possible, and we regret for any inconvenience.”

On Down Detector, a site that tracks service outages, tens of thousands of outage reports were recorded. The sites did not provide an explanation for the outages right away.

