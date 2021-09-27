Face slasher, assassin kit provider, and killer driver are among those imprisoned in Liverpool.

This list lists 15 people who were arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

One judge had to condemn a murderer driver who killed the pillion rider on a scrambler motorcycle after crashing into it.

Another judge dealt with a violent partner who cut the face of a man who was protesting his prison sentence.

A gang member from the Croxteth Crew rams his motorcycle into a woman’s car.

Victims of heinous sex offenders, such as rapists and paedophiles, have been left psychologically traumatized for life, according to the courts.

After years on the run, an international gun smuggler and his brother were ultimately apprehended and sentenced by a single judge.

Meanwhile, a pervert who pursues girls on public transportation and a nasty boyfriend who subjected his ex-partner to “severe violence” were among the unsettling incidents.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

Christian Oliver

After provoking a horrific crash, Oliver Christian fled to a motel for the night, leaving a scrambler bike passenger lifeless in the street.

Christian collided with the off-road bike while driving his Vauxhall Astra on the wrong side of a major road in Stockbridge Village.

Patrick Conway, a 22-year-old pillion passenger, died later in hospital as a result of his injuries sustained on Waterpark Drive on April 20.

Gary Hewitt, the bike’s rider, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but refused to help with the police inquiry.

Christian, 29, of Huyton’s Kerrington Road, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for causing death through careless driving.

After the perpetrator was imprisoned, the victim’s distraught mother stood in front of Christian and said, “I hope you rot in hell.”

Navickas, James

In text exchanges the next day, James Navickas sexually abused a lady and asked her not to inform the cops.

The 28-year-old perpetrated a sex act on his victim, which she had previously described as “abhorrent.”

Navickas, of Joules Close, Walton, sexually abused her while she was “especially vulnerable,” according to the judge.

“She was incapable of providing informed consent because she was so drunk,” said Judge Stuart Driver, QC.

Navickas admitted to sexual misconduct in the texts, for which he apologized. “The summary has come to an end.”