Face of paedophile who raped three children for years and got away with it.

This is the face of a paedophile who raped three kids and got away with it for years.

After being found guilty of raping children as young as six, David Lee Davies was eventually sentenced to more than a decade in jail yesterday.

Between 1994 and 1997, the 43-year-old sexually raped two young boys over a period of years before abusing a young girl between 1997 and 1998.

Davies was just 15 when he began his abuse campaign, while two of his victims were six years old at the time and the third was nine.

He maintained his denial of the assaults throughout his trial, crying for much of yesterday’s hearing as Judge Neil Flewitt declared him a dangerous offender due to his refusal to accept responsibility for the heinous crimes.

Davies was never charged with a crime despite the fact that the parents of one of his victims went to the police after their child told them that he had attacked them.

Only until one of his other two victims came forward to police two years ago did a subsequent investigation lead to him being charged with a plethora of child sex offenses.

The impact on Davies’ victims was recounted in a series of comments read aloud in court.

One had been having serious difficulties with drugs and alcohol since the abuse began.

All of them indicated they had difficulty building friendships and romantic connections, as well as experiencing anxiety and sadness as a result of the abuse.

Davies’ defense attorney acknowledged that there was little that could be said to excuse his client’s heinous actions, but noted that Davies had a rough background and that he had not reoffended.

Judge Neil Flewitt, QC, sentenced him to 10 years and nine months in prison and designated him as a dangerous offender, which means he will be released after five years on probation.

After serving two-thirds of his sentence, he will be eligible for release, subject to the decision of a parole board.

He must also register as a sex offender and undergo a sexual examination. “Summary concludes.”