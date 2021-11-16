Face of a terror suspect, cops’ release of men, and a man stabbed in the street

On Remembrance Sunday, images of the man accused of detonating a bomb outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital were published on social media.

On Remembrance Sunday, Emad Al Swealmeen is said to have ordered a cab from Rutland Avenue to the Crown Street hospital shortly before 11 a.m., when the device exploded.

As a terror suspect is apprehended, the pub is closed to the public.

Since then, the attack has been classified as a terrorist attack.

Al Swealmeen, 32, is said to have perished quickly, while the taxi driver, David Perry, was able to leap from the vehicle.