Face masks may make a comeback in locations like Liverpool, according to experts.

According to a top expert, the UK is in for a “tough winter” due to a resurgence of coronavirus, flu, and other respiratory illnesses, and face masks may be required in locations such as Liverpool.

Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) and a professor of child health and outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool, told BBC Breakfast that “it’s not just going to be coronavirus that’s causing us trouble,” and that face masks may be needed in some areas.

“The other seasonal viruses will reappear,” he predicted.

“Hand cleanliness and social separation not only lowered but also eliminated influenza and many other infections.

“Now that we’re opening up society, we’re going to have to deal with not only covid, but also the flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) bronchiolitis, so I think we’re in for a terrible winter.”

“I honestly don’t know… but I can guess that the NHS is going to have a really rough time, and it wouldn’t surprise me if local directors of public health suggest wearing face masks in shops and on public transportation,” he remarked when asked how Christmas will compare to last year.

“That’s the sort of thing I’d expect – some type of regional common sense approach.” It wouldn’t surprise me if there was local leadership in Liverpool, Manchester, or Birmingham if there was a high number of virus there.”

He believes the upcoming Covid-19 booster jab program will “make a difference for a few weak and elderly people who are at high risk, where their immunity might simply need a boost, and it’s to try to give them an extra leg up to protect them.”

Professor Semple’s remarks come as Boris Johnson and his government prepare to make key announcements today about how the pandemic and NHS constraints will be handled in the coming months.

Before a news conference with Boris Johnson and his top medical team, we anticipate to hear from Health Secretary Sajid Javid around midday.