Face masks are prohibited in taverns and other public places, according to Plan B laws.

Boris Johnson revealed tonight that face masks will be required in additional places, including theaters and movie theaters.

It will be mandatory to wear a face mask in public indoor venues, such as theaters and movies, starting of Friday.

Face coverings were previously made required in shops and on public transportation as of November 27, but the Prime Minister has increased the restrictions once further as the Omicron variant spreads.

Facemasks will be required in stores and public transportation once more due to fresh concerns.

“From this Friday, we will extend the necessity to wear a face mask in most indoor places, including theatres and cinemas,” he declared in a press conference from No 10 tonight.

“Of course, there will be times when it is impractical, such as during eating, drinking, exercising, or singing.”

The adjustments are being made as the latest coronavirus type, Omicron, spreads at a breakneck speed.

“The purpose of the Prime Minister’s actions is to slow things down,” said Professor Chris Whitty, “but it is now tripling between two and three days.” That is a tremendously rapid rate.”