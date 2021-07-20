Face mask shopping guidelines for Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Primark, and other stores on July 19

The final lockdown limitations in England were removed today, resulting in new supermarket policies across the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the public last week to clarify that all lockdown restrictions will be lifted as of today (July 19), including the legal necessity to wear a face mask indoors.

People no longer need to hide their faces behind masks or socially isolate themselves.

From July 19th, ‘Freedom Day,’ there will be five major regulation changes in bars, restaurants, and nightclubs.

These restrictions apply to supermarkets and stores as well.

Despite the loosening of limits and the removal of legal requirements, supermarkets and stores may opt to implement their own standards, so it’s vital to double-check before going.

The following are the rules that have changed today:

There are no longer any legal restrictions on social contact, as the rule of six indoors and the rule of thirty outside, which both regulated meetings by law, have both been repealed.

This means that groups of any size will be able to buy together.

In shops and supermarkets, the one-metre-plus rule has been repealed, allowing you to shop as if it were 2019.

People are no longer obligated by law to wear a face mask, while it is suggested that they do so in enclosed and busy settings.

But what do the stores themselves have to say about it?

Aldi has stated that shoppers will be asked to wear a face mask if they are able.

The shop took to Facebook to share a photo with the caption: “Wearing a face covering is now a personal option. Please continue to wear a facial covering if you are able, for the safety of our customers and colleagues.”

“From Monday, we ask our customers and workers in England to continue wearing a facial covering in store,” Aldi wrote beside the image.

“We’ll have our hand sanitizer stations and screens in place as well. Customers and employees in our Welsh and Scottish locations must still wear face coverings.”

Tesco said it will continue to employ a variety of safety measures throughout its stores, including social distance.

The supermarket began an internal assessment of its mask-wearing practices last week, ahead of the recent relaxation of prohibitions.

