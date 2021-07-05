Face mask regulations, according to Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, should be maintained.

Mayor of Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram has defended the ongoing use of masks, despite the government’s plans to repeal legislation requiring their use in some areas.

At 5 p.m. today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the public, and he is likely to declare that on July 19, the great bulk of covid laws and limitations will be lifted in England.

According to reports, restrictions prohibiting the wearing of a face mask in stores or on public transportation would be repealed and replaced with a theme of personal responsibility.

Wirral Council is being investigated due to financial difficulties and “broader issues.”

However, given the significant prevalence of covid across the country, many have requested that the face-coverings regulations be maintained.

“I understand people don’t want to wear masks, but it’s a tiny inconvenience that we know helps to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus – and provides people a sense of reassurance, especially the vulnerable,” Mayor Rotheram stated on Twitter today. “Would you want your surgeon to remove his or her mask?”

“And, as infection rates rise, we’re all coming into contact with more and more sick people on a regular basis,” he continued.

The average infection rate in the Liverpool City Region has been rising for several weeks, with an average case rate of 408 cases per 100,000 individuals across the region.

Mayor Rotheram isn’t the only public figure advocating for the ongoing use of face masks in public spaces.

“I struggle to understand how Ministers can abolish the requirement to wear masks on public transportation without causing significant problems for those people who are dependant on it,” his buddy and Greater Manchester rival Andy Burnham tweeted.

“Those who are more susceptible to infection or who are fearful of infection will be put in an extremely unfair position. Is a rethink required?”

Despite these reservations, the government appears to be committed to implementing the measures and making face masks a “personal decision.”

“It does look as if – because to the success of the vaccine program – we now have the scope to draw back those restrictions and return to a degree of normalcy as far as feasible,” Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on the BBC yesterday.

“However, we must now proceed. The summary comes to a close.