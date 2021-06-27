Face mask orders will be phased out on July 19, according to a Cabinet minister.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said he was looking forward to getting rid of his mask as soon as it wasn’t required by law.

Mr Eustice said Prime Minister Boris Johnson feels the “evidence looks good” to allow the remaining limitations to be lifted.

Experts have warned that in order to manage coronavirus levels in the population, some measures, such as the usage of face masks, may be essential.

What we want to do on July 19th, and the Prime Minister stated the data looks good for us to be able to do so, is to remove all legislative constraints.

“All of the legal requirements to perform things will be completely removed.

“Now, whether some individuals will still opt to wear masks or whether it will be advised in particular situations is a another story.

“However, the goal of the last stage is to eliminate the legal obligation to do these things.”

When asked if he would continue to wear a mask after the limitations are lifted, Mr Eustice answered, “No, I wouldn’t.”

“I have to be honest, I want to return back to normal as soon as I’m informed it’s okay not to.” I believe many individuals will wish to remove their masks.”

He stated that “the plan is” that “the legal necessity to wear a face mask is removed” on July 19.

Mr Eustice told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that there was a “distinct question” regarding whether “there may be some suggestion that it could make sense to still wear it in specific settings like the (London) Underground.”

“Obviously, that is a decision we will make at the moment. (This is a brief piece.)