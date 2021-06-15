Face coverings, table service, and no dance floors are required after June 21.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a brief explanation of how the postponement of “Freedom Day” on June 21 meant that weddings after that date would be subject to social distancing restrictions.

What will weddings be like now that the government has produced a nearly 7,000-word guide on the new rules?

– In a nutshell, what are the major changes?

On June 21, the present wedding guest limit of 30 people will be relaxed, but venues are now being requested to limit numbers based on space and to implement social distancing measures, such as the wearing of facial covers indoors.

– What are the new numerical rules?

According to the Government website, guestlist restrictions will be established by “how many people a venue can safely handle with social distancing measures in place.”

The number must include venue personnel, bands, photographers, and everyone else participating in the wedding, as well as attendees of all ages.

Both wedding ceremonies and celebrations held in “Covid-secure” venues and private outdoor locations are subject to the number guidelines.

– What exactly is a “Covid-secure” location?

A Covid-secure venue is one that has undergone a risk assessment and has a maximum capacity set to allow for social separation, as well as measures like proper ventilation and periodic cleaning.

Sites run or used by a business, charitable or philanthropic institutions, houses of worship, and registrations offices all fall within this category.

– Is it possible for folks to have their own outdoor weddings?

Yes, weddings with more than 30 guests can be held in private gardens and fields, as well as in public outdoor locations.

If there are more than 30 guests attending the outdoor wedding, the organizer, like the owner of a Covid-secure location, is legally required to do a risk assessment.

The couple or the organizer does not need to do a risk assessment for weddings with fewer than 30 attendees.

If a marquee is used, at least half of the perimeter must be open in order for the wedding to be considered “outdoor.”

– What about indoor weddings? (This is a short article)