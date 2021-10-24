Fabinho’s absence from Liverpool is explained by the fact that Sadio Mane and Joel Matip were also absent against Manchester United.

Fabinho is unavailable for Liverpool’s trip to Manchester United, so Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to his lineup.

In Tuesday’s 3-2 triumph over Atletico Madrid, the Brazil international was a half-time substitution and suffered a minor knee injury.

The ailment isn’t regarded to be significant, but he’ll miss Klopp’s team as they try to close the gap on Chelsea at the top of the table.

Ibrahima Konate starts with Virgil van Dijk in defence for the Reds at Old Trafford, replacing Joel Matip on the bench.

It’s the France Under-21 international’s first Premier League start since joining Liverpool for £36 million from RB Leipzig in the summer.

Sadio Mane is also on the bench, while Diogo Jota, alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, returns to the front three.