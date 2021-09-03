‘Fabinho is better,’ say Liverpool fans as Declan Rice transfer rumors surface.

Although the deadline has passed, rumors continue to circulate, with Declan Rice the latest name to be linked with a transfer to Liverpool.

Chelsea were widely linked with the West Ham midfielder this summer, and he has long been the target of transfer rumors.

The 22-year-old will stay at the London Stadium for the rest of the season after a deal fell through, but he is expected to move on next year.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool have all expressed an interest in signing him as a result of his outstanding form over the last 18 months, according to 90min.

Liverpool fans, on the other hand, aren’t convinced.

“And where would he play for us?” one admirer wondered.

“Fabinho is a lot better, and West Ham wants £100 million,” claimed another. “There’s no way.”

“There’s no way we sign him when he’ll only be on the bench for us and starts for all the other teams,” one added.

Rice would compete for a spot in Liverpool’s team, but the Reds already have Fabinho, who signed a new contract with the club this summer.

Jude Bellingham is another midfielder who has been connected with Liverpool in recent months, and for some fans, he is a better alternative than Rice.

The 18-year-old is causing a stir in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, and many believe he will follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and return to England sooner rather than later.

If recent claims are to be accepted, Liverpool is also ‘monitoring’ the former Birmingham City player.

“He’s fantastic, but for the money they’d demand, you could probably go out and buy Bellingham instead.”

“Bellingham >” was tweeted.

“No, thank you,” he said. I’d want to sign Bellingham.”

“I’d rather go to Bellingham or Phillips than Rice, but they’ll all be too expensive for us.”