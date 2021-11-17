Fabinho has been hailed by Brazilian media after the Liverpool midfielder ‘commanded the midfield’ against Lionel Messi.

While matchups between Brazil and Argentina are usually full of offensive flair, the two South American rivals faced off on Tuesday night in a fight of attrition.

The two teams finally drew 0-0 at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, with the defensive players grabbing the limelight ahead of Lionel Messi and Vinicius Jr. as a result.

Fabinho was one of the night’s star players, stepping up to fill in for the suspended Casemiro.

Fabinho was able to shut down opponent advances and restrict the impact of Messi, who was key in leading Argentina to Copa America triumph in the summer, alongside Manchester United midfielder Fred at the base of midfield.

With that in mind, it’s no wonder that Fabinho received a lot of favorable feedback following the match.

According to Sport Witness, UOL published a banner claiming that the Liverpool midfielder “nulled Messi” and made six tackles on a night when he “commanded the midfield.”

Fabinho also received the joint-highest post-match rating in Globo Esporte’s broadcast, with a seven-out-of-ten score tied with Fred.

Brazil has already qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but Argentina is in a strong position to finish second in the CONMEBOL qualifying group behind them.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Fabinho’s form for Brazil serves as a springboard for a successful tenure with the reds.

So far this season, the midfielder has had a hit-or-miss campaign, and he struggled in the 3-2 loss to West Ham United before the international break.

When he performs as well as he did for Brazil this week, there are few defensive midfielders who can equal his output.