F.W. De Klerk, a former South African president who helped end apartheid, has died at the age of 85.

The former president died at his residence in Cape Town, according to the F.W. de Klerk Foundation.

“Former President F.W. de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle with mesothelioma cancer,” according to Reuters.

De Klerk is most known for managing the end of South Africa’s racist white regime and for assisting in the dismantling of apartheid policies.

In 1990, South Africa’s final white president announced Nelson Mandela’s release after 27 years in jail, and lifted restrictions on political groups such as the African National Congress (ANC).

In 1993, De Klerk and Nelson Mandela were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.