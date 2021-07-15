‘F****** hell, they believe they’ve signed Messi,’ says the player. – Liverpool’s new signing desired a relationship with Luis Suarez, but after only six weeks, he heard leave rumors.

Joe Cole has claimed that he would have ‘loved’ to have played in a front three with Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling at Liverpool.

The gifted playmaker joined the Reds on a free transfer from Chelsea in the summer of 2010, but his time at Anfield was marred by fitness issues and managerial uncertainty.

Suarez joined Liverpool in January 2011, while Cole joined Lille on a season-long loan in August of the same year and was still in France when Sterling made his debut in March 2012.

Cole expressed his regret for not playing alongside Liverpool’s star duo on the podcast “The Greatest Game with Jamie Carragher,” telling former teammate Carra, “It just didn’t work and I’m gutted friend.”

“I would have liked it if it had worked out, and I would have loved to have played in a front three with [Luis] Suarez and [Raheem] Sterling. I could have complimented them in my prime, and I believe we would have been a fantastic team, but my body wouldn’t let me.”

While Cole’s time at the club was hampered by injury, it was also a period of change at Anfield.

Cole heard “whispers” that he might be allowed to leave Liverpool only a month and a half after signing, and then the club was sold by owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett. After only five months in charge of Liverpool, Roy Hodgson was fired in early January.

Cole remarked of his Liverpool tenure, “Obviously it didn’t work for me.” “I met Roy, and he said, ‘Yeah, I want to play you here, do this and do that, but you don’t know, Roy Hodgson was going to be the manager of Liverpool.’ He’ll most likely say I want you whether he truly does or not since he wants the job, which is prestigious, so I’m not disputing Roy, but it was an odd circumstance.

“I had the previous owner telling me, ‘We’re going to do this,’ and ‘We’re going to do that…’ I was completely unaware that he was planning to sell the club. I have no idea. Three weeks after you sign with the club, it is sold.

"It was a tough start for me; I played a few games before being sent off in the first league game.