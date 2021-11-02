ExxonMobile and Chevron executives are being subpoenaed by Democrats, who claim they hid climate-related evidence.

The chairperson of the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed top executives of ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other oil firms on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, after allegations that the businesses neglected to turn over requested information for an inquiry.

The investigation is looking at whether the oil sector hid evidence of the dangers of global warming.

The chairwoman, Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, said she tried to collect the papers from the oil firms willingly, but “the oil industries utilized the same methods they’ve used on climate policy for decades – delay and obstruction.”

Top oil executives refuted claims that they disseminated incorrect information about climate change in a high-profile hearing last week. They also retaliated against Maloney and other Democrats who accused them of deliberately misleading the public about the dangers of global warming, according to the Associated Press.

One of the executives who spoke at the hearing, ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods, stated that the company’s climate comments and information “are and have always been truthful, fact-based… and consistent” with the science available on climate concerns. According to the Associated Press, Democrats disputed the report.

The committee also served subpoenas on executives from Chevron, Shell, and BP America, as well as the American Petroleum Institute and the United States Chamber of Commerce.

Last Monday, the leaders of all six groups appeared before the Oversight hearing.

Several legislators contrasted the remote hearing to a 1994 hearing in which cigarette executives famously asserted that nicotine was not addictive. Maloney and other Democrats wanted to know if oil CEOs believe in climate change and feel that using fossil fuels like oil contributes to global warming.

Democrats accused the oil industry of waging a decades-long, industry-wide campaign of misinformation regarding fossil fuels’ significance to global warming.

After hearing the evidence of oil executives, Maloney said, “They are obviously lying like the tobacco executives were.”

As President Joe Biden’s climate policy teeters in Congress, Republicans accused Democrats of grandstanding over a popular subject with their supporters. The hearing was derided by the panel’s top Republican, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, as “partisan theater for primetime news.” Democrats. This is a condensed version of the information.