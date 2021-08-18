‘Extremely concerning’ COVID-19 Virus Levels in a Florida County’s Wastewater Suggestions More Cases

The COVID-19 virus has been found in the wastewater of Orange County, Florida, at “Very Concerning” levels. This indicates that the number of illnesses and hospitalizations in the area will continue to rise.

Orange County officials revealed the discovery of high concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 RNA, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the county’s wastewater during a press conference on Monday.

Last week, the latest readings in the eastern service region indicated a 674 percent rise in viral RNA concentration compared to mid-May, when the infection was assumed to be contained, according to Ed Torres, director of Orange County Utilities.

On Aug. 12, the South Water Reclamation Facility experienced a 740 percent increase in concentration over a 14-week period, while the Northwest Water Reclamation Facility experienced a 559 percent increase over an 11-week period.

Torres said that they have been witnessing a substantial increase in the presence of the virus’ Delta strain, calling the figures “extremely high” and “quite alarming.”

In collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Orange County is one of dozens of counties engaging in SARS-CoV-2 wastewater surveillance (CDC). Authorities can get a preview of what’s to come in the following days or weeks thanks to this initiative.

Orange County Government stated, “The amounts examined reflect both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections, warning to surges in infections four to ten days before positive case counts would be available.”

“Only symptomatic patients are seen by hospitals and medical providers,” Torres said. “What we measure in the wastewater are non-contagious, non-viable pieces of the virus, but it gives us an early warning.”

These figures are crucial, according to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, since they help coordinate efforts and educate homeowners and businesses in the area to take the appropriate safeguards.

“What we want to do then is make sure that any messaging to individual groups can be a concentration in a specific area,” Demings explained.

Orange County has a total of 188,724 positive cases and 1,452 deaths as of Sunday. The CDC classifies it as having a “high” level of community transmission.

“Although the data fluctuate, the viral RNA concentrations that we’re observing and measuring in our service areas reflect an overall growing trend,” Torres added.

“Again, the virus RNA data that we test in wastewater indicate that clinical cases and hospitalizations will continue this week, even beyond what was reported this weekend.”