Extreme Weather in 2021: A Severe Heatwave Hits the United States, and a Tropical Storm Is On Its Way To Florida

The United States is ready for extreme weather, as a heat wave will affect 195 million people and a tropical storm might hit Florida by the weekend.

This week, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning. Temperatures are rising in many major cities.

Temperatures on the Pacific West Coast will once again hit triple digits. The worst of it is hitting parts of Washington State, western Oregon, and northern California. The enormous Dixie Fire in northeast California is also being fueled by the heat.

Temperatures in Washington are expected to reach the low 100s, with a chance of reaching 109 degrees by Friday. Severe heat is forecast in Oregon and northern California.

Temperatures will not be as high as they were during the late-June heatwave in Western regions, which killed hundreds of people. Heat advisories are still in effect due to the fresh heat wave.

Heat advisories were issued for 34 states on Wednesday. The northeast will have heavy humidity, making temperatures in the 90s feel as hot as 110 degrees.

Around 195 million Americans are under a dangerous heat watch/warning/advisory. Although it is summer, this level of heat can be fatal. Even if you’re just going about your business, avoid excessive exertion in the middle of the day and bring plenty of water. https://t.co/asAP0ZR0oK pic.twitter.com/v3NXefjLmy

In the midst of the heat, a tropical storm emerged Tuesday evening and is headed for southern Florida, where it is predicted to impact beaches by the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Fred was about 30 miles west of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, as of 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Winds were blowing northwest at 45 mph.

“We will be cautious against the danger of flash floods during the night, and I urge everyone to follow the suggested safety precautions. In a tweet Tuesday night, Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi said, “If there are any unforeseen developments, an announcement will be made early in the morning.”

Once it reaches the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the system could strengthen to hurricane strength, according to AccuWeather experts.

Tropical Storm #Fred is on its way to the Dominican Republic and could end up in Florida. https://t.co/ZlNcqZtdml pic.twitter.com/dHG5Fft1Um Latest update: https://t.co/ZlNcqZtdml