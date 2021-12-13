Extreme Weather: California is slammed by a winter storm, including heavy snow and rain.

A huge winter storm slammed Northern California on Sunday, bringing heavy winds and snow. The storm is predicted to last until Monday morning.

Residents in the area have already begun preparing their vehicles for snow travel, and heavy rain is expected in Southern California on Tuesday.

“This is a really widespread event,” said Anna Wanless of the National Weather Service in Sacramento. “Rain and snow will fall across most of California, if not all.” Snowfall is forecast to continue through the night, bringing up to eight feet of snow to some of the highest elevations, as well as continuous rain in other locations.

Snowfall and severe rainstorms are unusual in California, thus travel restrictions and problems are predicted.

Wanless explained, “This is the first major snow with those travel consequences, and it’s just shifting into that.”

Due to flood and landslide concerns, officials are urging the people to remain indoors.

“If you’re traveling through the Sierra, either get ahead of the storm before it starts snowing or wait until it passes. “It will get extremely dangerous,” said Scott McGuire, a meteorologist with the Reno, Nevada, weather services office.

