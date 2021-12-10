Extreme Weather: A Foot Of Snow Is Expected In Parts Of Minnesota Due To A Severe Winter Storm

A significant winter storm warning has been issued for parts of southern Minnesota, with up to a foot of snow expected to fall on Friday and Saturday early.

From 6 a.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Saturday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High-Resolution Rapid-Refresh (HRRR) forecast model depicts the likely snow pattern.

Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Scott, Carver, and Dakota counties in the Twin Cities metro area are among those under warning.

“For portions of southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin, a winter storm warning has been issued. Much of this area is anticipated to get 6 to 8 inches of snow. Within the cautioned area, there will be bands of heavy snow, with snow totals of up to 12 inches possible. There may also be some blowing snow, which will reduce visibility along areas of the I-90 corridor “According to the National Weather Service.

On Friday evening and night, snowfall rates are forecast to be about 1-2 inches per hour. The weather agency warned that travel conditions could be “paralyzing” in the evening.

Classes have been canceled in the area. The storm has the potential to cause mayhem on the roads.

Mike Augustyniak, a local meteorologist, said, “The timing on this is not terrific.” “Even a few tenths of an inch of snow, which is all I’m anticipating for the morning commute, may slick up the roadways.” Looking ahead to Friday’s storm, peak snowfall rates of 1-2 inches are expected “per hour will take place in the evening (between 5 and 11 p.m.). Travel will be paralyzed during this time, therefore try to avoid it (shaded area in graphic): pic.twitter.com/ZdLUmQBFWQ The approximate start time of the rain on Friday and the end time on Saturday are listed below. pic.twitter.com/j2D17iTC3G (11:45 a.m.) A part of the Winter Storm Watch has been elevated to a Warning for Friday and Friday Night. This implies we’re confident that heavy snow will occur in the Warning area by at least 80%. Snowfall totals in the Warning (pink) area are expected to be in the 6 to 12 inch range “range by Saturday’s daybreak pic.twitter.com/xfrE4AnAaN