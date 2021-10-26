Extreme Weather 2021: ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Causes Major Storms in Midwest States; More Storms Are Expected

On Sunday night, tornadoes and heavy storms wreaked havoc over Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri, causing widespread devastation.

A tornado with an EF3 rating and speeds of 136-165 mph touched down just west of St. Louis, according to the National Weather Service. There have been complaints of power outages, roof damage, and damaged windows.

Around 30 residences in St. Mary, Missouri — about 55 miles southeast of St. Louis — were damaged, according to Ste. Genevieve County Emergency Management Director Felix Meyer. The St. Mary Antique Mall was also demolished.

_Don’t be a snoop!_

Please do not venture into the areas affected by the heavy storms unless absolutely necessary. First responders are currently clearing debris and ensuring public safety – your actions will stymie their efforts and delay utility employees attempting to restore power. It’s also possible that you’ll have a flat tire. https://t.co/JsFJ02F8Vb Because of the severe rain and winds, Thomas Page, Mayor of Chester, Illinois, told NBC News that the storms were “spooky and scary,” but that he is happy that no serious injuries or deaths have been reported.

“Power lines and trees were felled, snapped, and destroyed across Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. Accuweather said that “parts of Missouri, notably in the St. Louis area, were extremely badly affected.”

Strong storms wreaked havoc on the West Coast, bringing with them powerful gusts, record rainfall, and significant snowfall in the Sierra Nevadas.

Storms are forecast to continue to move through the United States on Monday and Tuesday, affecting the East Coast in places like the Carolinas and parts of Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Storms are expected to impact Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas on Tuesday, according to forecasters.

Meanwhile, a nor’easter is expected to reach the East Coast from New York to Boston. From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon, flash flood warnings are in force. Gov. Phil Muphy of New Jersey has declared a state of emergency.

3:02pm #SPC Day 1 Outlook (CDT) From north central North Carolina into central and eastern Virginia, there is a slight risk. https://t.co/GtEvHQ3UxE pic.twitter.com/adM778wgH72:41pm #SPC Day2 #FireWX CDT For parts of southeast Colorado and southwest Kansas into the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles, https://t.co/OIf8uk7xip pic.twitter.com/kPDMdTeef3