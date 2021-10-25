Extreme Weather 2021: A ‘Bomb Cyclone,’ Heavy Rain, and Tornadoes Are Expected In Parts Of The United States.

Severe weather is anticipated to hit parts of the United States on Sunday and in the coming days. A bomb cyclone, tornadoes, strong storms, and snow can affect over 100 million people in the United States.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms could approach the Midwest by 5 p.m. local time on Sunday, with numerous tornadoes possible.

Severe weather moving in from the middle of the country could affect more than 50 million Americans in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Monday. Tornadoes and hail can be seen in isolated areas.

According to Accuweather, “a dark, chilly, damp, and miserable Monday is in store from the Great Lakes into New England.”

The West Coast is also experiencing heavy storms. The National Weather Service has been watching thunderstorms heading northeast along Washington’s coastal waters as of early Sunday.

Strong storms are expected throughout the West Coast due to a bomb cyclone.

Rainfall might reach 10 inches in certain parts of California and Nevada. Seven million people are at risk of flash floods and mudslides.

Winds of up to 100 mph could impact the Sierra Nevada mountains in California, triggering power outages and fallen trees.

A winter storm warning was issued for parts of the Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park to Sequoia National Forest from 5 p.m. PT on Sunday to 11 p.m. PT on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is forecast over 8,000 feet.

The National Weather Service tweeted, "A stormy and wet period is ahead for large areas of the country over the next 5 days as multiple atmospheric rivers impact the West Coast, and portions of the central and eastern U.S. prepare for developing areas of low pressure and resulting swaths of heavy rain."

After a long series of wildfires, the rain might cause extra devastation in regions of northern California.

“They can cause ash or debris flows when we receive moderate to heavy rain over these recent burn scars,” Anna Wanless, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento, told CNN.

“Mud, ash,” says the narrator. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.